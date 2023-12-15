Solan civic body to allot 55 booths via draw of lots today

Tribune News Service

Registered street vendors will be allotted 55 booths in the Saproon area of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) area through a draw of lots tomorrow. The booths were constructed more than two years ago. At present, there are 64 street vendors operating along roads at various places in the city.

Additional Commissioner, Solan Municipal Corporation, Priyanka Chandra said that registered vendors would be allotted 55 booths in the market through a draw of lots on December 15. “Applications were invited from those interested in the allotment of booths. The applications were scrutinised to ensure that the applicants did not have dues payable to the civic body. Booths have been divided into various categories like for vegetable, food, etc., and will be allotted accordingly,” she added.

To ensure that there was no sub-letting of booths, the allottees would be directed to affix the certificates of allotment bearing their photos in their shops.

Priyanka said that as per the targets set by the Central Government, they would identify 516 more street vendors, who were eligible for receiving loans as well under various government schemes. She added that the MC was endeavouring to allot these booths to vendors after the completion of construction work but since it did not have the ownership of the land, the allotment process was delayed since 2021.

The land in question belonged to the erstwhile Department of Mandis, which existed while Solan was a princely state. Barring this land, all such areas came under the ambit of the HP New Mandi Townships (Development and Regulations) Act, 1973. MC officials pursued the case with the state government and managed to get the ownership of land. This paved the way for the allotment of shops.

The market has 55 booths on the first floor constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, including Rs 1 crore provided by the Central Government. However, a parking lot created on the ground floor was made functional earlier.

As per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the MC is supposed to regulate the operation of the vendors. The setting up of the market is a step in that direction. It aims at curbing traffic hassles created due to unregulated activities of street vendors along roads.

