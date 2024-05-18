 Solan district administration cracks down on eateries polluting potable water source : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Solan district administration cracks down on eateries polluting potable water source
himachal tribune

Solan district administration cracks down on eateries polluting potable water source

746 diarrhoea cases reported from Parwanoo, other areas since April 11

Solan district administration cracks down on eateries polluting potable water source

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 17

In the absence of a proper sewage disposal mechanism, eateries operating along the Parwanoo-Solan National Highway (NH) are polluting Kaushalya river by disposing waste into it.

The district administration has fined the erring eateries with the warning that their establishments will sealed if they failed to mend their ways.

Polluting Kaushalya river

  • Eateries along Parwanoo-Solan NH found polluting Kaushalya river by disposing waste into it
  • Five dhabas fined between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000
  • The challan amount recovered and deposited in treasury
  • Slum dwellers at Khadeen village issued eviction notice after they were also found polluting the river

Samples fail quality test

The exercise was carried out after over 700 cases of diarrhoea were reported and samples from Kaushalya river repeatedly failed the quality test. Narayan Chauhan, SDM

Since potable water is drawn from the river, the contamination has caused a diarrhoea outbreak in Parwanoo and surrounding areas.

The health authorities have been regularly testing the water being supplied to Parwanoo town. Since sewage was found in the water, the administration geared up to tackle the menace.

“As many as 746 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from Parwanoo and surrounding areas like Taksal since April 11. The number of cases is on the decline with four to five cases being detected daily as against 15 to 20 earlier,” said Dr Amit Ranjan, Medical Officer Health, Solan.

SDM Narayan Chauhan said following the directions of the Solan Deputy Commissioner, a team led by him and comprising officials from several departments raided various dhabas, restaurants and sweet shops between Sanwara and Datyar on the National Highway 5 yesterday.

The check was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Protection Act, Solid waste Management Rules, Disaster Management Act, HP Town and Country Planning Act, Panchayati Raj Act, norms of Tourism Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Act. The team headed by Kasauli SDM comprised Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Parwanoo, Anil Kumar; BDO Dharampur Jagdeep Kanwar, District Tourism Development Officer, Padma, Member Secretary SADA Jabli Anurag, NHAI official Dinesh Punia, and staff of Jal Shakti Department.

“The exercise was carried out after more than 700 cases of diarrhoea were reported at ESI Hospital, Parwanoo, from April 11. The samples lifted from the river at Khadeen repeatedly failed the quality test,” Chauhan said.

Water samples were drawn from the river from where water is being lifted, upstream of it, at the inlet and outlet of storage and water treatment tanks, distribution lines in the Parwanoo town and Taksal panchayat. Besides, samples from inlet tanks of households and running taps in houses also failed on quality tests.

The eateries were found to have leakages in their septic tanks and soakpits, which let to sewage flow into the river.

The dhabas causing open discharge of kitchen waste, washroom waste, overflowing of septic tanks and soakpits were issued monetary challans. Five dhabas — Mansarovar, New Modern, Mayur, Bollywood Spices and Ishar Sweets — were fined

Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. The challan amount has been deposited in the government treasury.

Additionally, more than 20 jhuggis at Khadeen village have been removed and another 40 have been given notice to vacate the sites within three days. Residents of these jhuggis were found to be polluting the river by open defection, besides bathing and washing clothes at the place where drinking water was being lifted by Himachal Housing and Urban Development Authority.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Parwanoo #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

7
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

10
Delhi

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

PM Modi: Congress will bulldoze Ram Temple if elected

PM Modi: Congress will bulldoze Ram Temple if elected


Cities

View All

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Taranjit Sandhu carries on campaign in Amritsar

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds UT officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches