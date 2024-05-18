Solan district administration cracks down on eateries polluting potable water source

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 17

In the absence of a proper sewage disposal mechanism, eateries operating along the Parwanoo-Solan National Highway (NH) are polluting Kaushalya river by disposing waste into it.

The district administration has fined the erring eateries with the warning that their establishments will sealed if they failed to mend their ways.

Since potable water is drawn from the river, the contamination has caused a diarrhoea outbreak in Parwanoo and surrounding areas.

The health authorities have been regularly testing the water being supplied to Parwanoo town. Since sewage was found in the water, the administration geared up to tackle the menace.

“As many as 746 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from Parwanoo and surrounding areas like Taksal since April 11. The number of cases is on the decline with four to five cases being detected daily as against 15 to 20 earlier,” said Dr Amit Ranjan, Medical Officer Health, Solan.

SDM Narayan Chauhan said following the directions of the Solan Deputy Commissioner, a team led by him and comprising officials from several departments raided various dhabas, restaurants and sweet shops between Sanwara and Datyar on the National Highway 5 yesterday.

The check was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Protection Act, Solid waste Management Rules, Disaster Management Act, HP Town and Country Planning Act, Panchayati Raj Act, norms of Tourism Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Act. The team headed by Kasauli SDM comprised Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Parwanoo, Anil Kumar; BDO Dharampur Jagdeep Kanwar, District Tourism Development Officer, Padma, Member Secretary SADA Jabli Anurag, NHAI official Dinesh Punia, and staff of Jal Shakti Department.

“The exercise was carried out after more than 700 cases of diarrhoea were reported at ESI Hospital, Parwanoo, from April 11. The samples lifted from the river at Khadeen repeatedly failed the quality test,” Chauhan said.

Water samples were drawn from the river from where water is being lifted, upstream of it, at the inlet and outlet of storage and water treatment tanks, distribution lines in the Parwanoo town and Taksal panchayat. Besides, samples from inlet tanks of households and running taps in houses also failed on quality tests.

The eateries were found to have leakages in their septic tanks and soakpits, which let to sewage flow into the river.

The dhabas causing open discharge of kitchen waste, washroom waste, overflowing of septic tanks and soakpits were issued monetary challans. Five dhabas — Mansarovar, New Modern, Mayur, Bollywood Spices and Ishar Sweets — were fined

Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. The challan amount has been deposited in the government treasury.

Additionally, more than 20 jhuggis at Khadeen village have been removed and another 40 have been given notice to vacate the sites within three days. Residents of these jhuggis were found to be polluting the river by open defection, besides bathing and washing clothes at the place where drinking water was being lifted by Himachal Housing and Urban Development Authority.

