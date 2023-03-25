Solan faces dearth of administrative officials, working takes a hit

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 24

The district headquarter of Solan is facing a severe paucity of administrative officials as the state government has given no replacement after transferring the incumbents.

No Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) nor an Assistant Commissioner (AC) to Deputy Commissioner (DC) has been posted here for the past several weeks. The post of Solan MC Commissioner has also been lying vacant since August 2022. The ADC has been given its additional charge.

SDM Vivek Sharma was transferred as AC to DC, Sirmaur, on February 4. The post has been lying vacant since then. Sanjay Kumar, AC to DC, who was holding its additional charge, was also transferred on March 6. No official has been posted since then either as the SDM or as the AC to DC. Also, officials having additional charges are overburdened.

Solan is the home turf of senior-most Cabinet minister and three-time MLA DR Shandil, who holds key portfolios of health and family welfare, labour and employment and social justice and empowerment.

Failure to post officials has been causing hardship to residents, who have to return empty-handed from these offices. Work has been piling up, but the state government is yet to address the problem.

The absence of a permanent SDM is badly hitting key works such as award of compensation to various four-laning projects being executed from Solan to Kaithlighat as he/she is the competent authority for land acquisition. Though the state government was taking credit for having cleared the pending land award compensation for various four-laning projects, the absence of the SDM in Solan was now acting as an impediment in the speedy clearance of such cases.

“This key subdivision has never faced such a neglect in decades. The failure to post the SDM as well as the AC to DC reflects the much-talked about administrative change of the Congress government in the state, where residents are suffering,” said BJP leader Mukesh Gupta.

While four directors as well as the chairman of Jogindra Central Co-operative Bank Limited were appointed within a week by the state government, filling up the key administrative posts has been inordinately delayed.