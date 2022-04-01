Solan fails to notify building tax bylaws, to lose Central aid

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 31

Solan is among 56 urban local bodies (ULBs) which will lose Tied Grants under the 15th Finance Commission as the authorities failed to notify bylaws of property tax by March 31.

Tied grants amounting to Rs419.40 crore under the 15th Finance Commission were set aside for the ULBs, comprising four Municipal Corporations (Dharamsala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur), 29 Municipal Councils and 27 Nagar Panchayats, across the state by the Union Government. Only four ULBs have notified the bylaws.

“Only four ULBs have notified the bylaws of property tax in the specified time frame till March 31. The rest of the bodies will stand to lose the Tied Grants under the 15th Finance Commission as per the laid conditions. Solan is among the non-compliers,” said Director, Urban Development, Manmohan Sharma.

Though a General House was convened on Februray 23 to approve the bylaws in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), but these were not approved. A month’s time was granted to the public to file their objections. Despite the period lapsing on March 23, it has been extended by another month after hoteliers and realtors demanded more time to file objections.

At a time when ULBs are unable to execute developmental works like the construction of a ‘Transport Nagar’ in Solan, such a casual approach has exposed their lack of concern for development.

The Union Government has made it mandatory to re-devise bylaws of property tax in the ULBs using the unit area method by taking into consideration the plinth area of a property. Tax up to 25 per cent can be imposed for various categories like commercial and domestic, by considering factors like location, structure, age and occupancy of a building.

The revision in the property tax using the unit area method is likely to enhance the rate of property tax. With the Assembly elections slated to take place at the year-end, the Congress-led Solan MC has conveniently delayed its notification. The move to enhance the property tax in several ULBs has sparked resentment among residents in several ULBs.

The Union Government has been encouraging ULBs to enhance their income through revision in taxes and central grants are given on the basis of income generated. These efforts, however, appear to have been defeated as a majority of the ULBs in the state didn’t bother to get central grants.

The state earlier had two MCs at Shimla and Dharamsala. This number rose to five in October 2020 when three ULBs of Solan, Mandi and Palampur were upgraded ahead of their polls.