Solan filmmaker wins award

Solan, April 1
Prashant Goyal, a banker-turned-filmmaker from Solan, won the “Outstanding Achievement Award” for his debut feature film “Arjun’s Bicycle” at the Jaisalmer International Film Festival recently. The film depicts the rigours of 11-year-old Arjun’s life. It has a strong motivational message for the modern-day students.
Goyal, who is also the writer of the film, said the cast and crew of the film hailed from Solan and Arki.
Protagonist Arjun is played by Aditya Thakur, while Leena Sharma plays the role of his onscreen mother. Both of them hail from Solan. Hitesh Bhargav (Arjun’s father) and Durgesh Pandit, who plays the role of Dr Krishna in the film, hail from Arki. Neha Julka, who played the role of Dr Radha, hails from Chandigarh. The film is shot by cinematographer Sunny Singh.
