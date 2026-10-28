Solan hosts Unified Games for children with special needs

The District-Level Unified Games-2026, aimed at ensuring the participation of children with special needs, concluded at Government Senior Secondary School, Kothon.

Organised by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Solan, the event witnessed the participation of teams from all 10 educational blocks of the district.

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The event provided children with special needs a platform to showcase their sporting talent while boosting their self-confidence, enhancing their physical abilities and promoting their overall development.

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Rahul Jain, Managing Director of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, presided over the inaugural ceremony. On the occasion, students of Government Senior Secondary School, Kothon, presented a vibrant cultural programme, showcasing their talent.

Addressing the participating children and their parents, Jain highlighted the importance of Unified Games. “Sports play a significant role in enhancing the self-confidence of children with special needs, fostering a spirit of cooperation and participation, and providing them with opportunities to showcase their abilities,” he said.

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Rajender Verma, Deputy Director, School Education (Quality), and District Project Officer, Samagra Shiksha, also encouraged the children and motivated them to participate enthusiastically in sports activities.

As part of the Unified Games, children participated in various sporting activities, including badminton, bocce, basketball and volleyball. Special emphasis was laid on developing qualities such as sportsmanship, mutual cooperation, discipline and self-reliance through these activities.

Julie Richard, Inclusive Education Coordinator, expressed her gratitude to the guests, organisers, teachers, parents and participants for their presence and cooperation.

Mamta Gupta, Principal, DIET Solan; Anil Bali, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Kothon; and Hari Ram Chandel, Block Education Officer, were among those present on the occasion.

The event reinforced the spirit of inclusive education and conveyed the message that every child deserves equal opportunities to nurture their talents, demonstrate their abilities and progress in life.