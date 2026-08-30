Solan-Kaithlighat highway work stuck in slow lane, NHAI declares contractor ‘non-performer’

In a move aimed at curbing delays in national highway projects, AIREF Engineers Private Limited, the contractor executing the four-laning of the Solan-Kaithlighat section of National Highway-5, has been declared a ‘non-performer’ by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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The classification will debar the firm from securing any fresh contract with the authority as it has repeatedly missed deadlines, leading to delays in completing the project, according to NHAI Project Director (Shimla) Anand Dahiya.

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The firm had been particularly lax in completing work on a 667-m tunnel. Nearly 20 months after its two ends were joined in December 2024, the firm was yet to construct an approach road connecting the tunnel to the highway.

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The two-lane tunnel will carry both uphill and downhill traffic, bypassing Kandaghat, which is considered a major traffic bottleneck.

In addition, work on constructing a central pier for a viaduct bridge at Salogra was yet to be completed due to the tardy pace of work.

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An approach road that had collapsed near a Mohan Meakin brewery was also yet to be restored.

These deficiencies have caused traffic chaos, defeating the very purpose of four-laning the highway — to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic on this vital route connecting the state capital.

The work to widen the 22.91-km stretch of the Kalka-Shimla highway was awarded to the construction company by the NHAI in December 2018. It was supposed to be completed by June 2022, but as several major works, including the construction of a flyover and a tunnel, remained incomplete, the deadline was revised several times.

According to the latest deadline, the work is scheduled to be completed by November. Although 98 per cent of the work has been completed, the sluggish pace of the remaining work has inordinately delayed the overall completion of the project.

Against the original 30-month deadline, the entire project will take almost twice as long to complete.

The project was sanctioned at Rs 1,519.53 crore, but an additional Rs 81 crore was incurred on slope-protection work at two sites after unprotected hills eroded during successive monsoons.

This is the third phase of the National Highway Development Project on the Kalka-Shimla highway, which, once completed, will significantly reduce journey time.

The highway is being constructed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.