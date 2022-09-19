Solan: Legal aid camp held at Sanhol panchayat

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 18

Shoolini University, under the aegis of Legal Aid Committee, organised a legal aid camp in Sanhol panchayat near here. Coordinators from faculty of law Poonam Pant and Vineet Kumar hosted the event.

Saloni Thakur, a law student, threw light on the protection of women under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, who referred to instances of violence on women.

The importance of Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, was elaborated upon by Pooja Bhoomia, another law student. She also explained the process of filing RTI application and shared examples on procedure and duration to receive the information from departments concerned. Goutam Sharma, another student, elaborated on consumer rights.

The cultural team of the Information and Public Relations Department presented a cultural programme with an aim to promote awareness on schemes and initiatives for the welfare of women and youth.

The initiative was appreciated by Kusum Thakur, Panchayat Pradhan, who said the villagers would contact the Legal Aid Committee for seeking legal help.