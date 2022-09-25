Solan man get life term for raping 2 minor daughters

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 24

Dr Parvinder Singh Arora, Additional District and Sessions Judge-Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court, Solan, has sentenced Pradeep Kumar, a local resident, to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping (sexually assaulting) his two minor daughters. A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on him for various offences under Section 376(2)(f), 511 and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 and 18 of the POCSO Act.

The case pertains to 2016 when the accused was residing with his two minor daughters and two sons. His wife was living separately with her sister owing to his alleged cruel behaviour.

One of the victims disclosed about her plight to the Child Welfare Committee, Solan, in February 2019. She told the committee that her mother was mentally ill and her father had also sexually abused her elder sister.

The court observed that in this case the protector had become the tormentor and did not deserve leniency. Anything short of life imprisonment shall not meet the ends of justice.

The court also recommended a compensation of Rs 9 lakh to the younger child victim and a payment of Rs 1.5 lakh for relief and rehabilitation.