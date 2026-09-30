Solan Mayor presents Rs 269 crore budget; not consulted, councillors taken by surprise

Sushma Sharma, newly elected Mayor of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), presented a Rs 269.74 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, nearly two months after assuming charge. The budget presentation drew flak from local residents because the Mayor chose to present it while sitting though nearly half of the current fiscal year has elapsed. The budget laid focus on improving civic amenities and urban infrastructure in the city.

Deputy Mayor Gaurav Rajput and other councillors were taken by surprise as none of them was aware that it would be presented. The General House was convened on Tuesday to ponder over issues related to several civic amenities, including a discussion on the budget but not its presentation.

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As irregular water supply is the major complaint of Solan residents, the Mayor laid stress on providing assured water supply and earmarked Rs 8 crore for the purpose. She stressed saving water lost through leakages by laying new pipelines. Unwanted water leakage has been causing immense loss to the civic body, besides affecting its supply.

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The Municipal Corporation’s liability towards the Jal Shakti Department has amassed to Rs 157.72 crore over the years. A sum of barely Rs 15.50 crore has been set aside as compensation payable to the Jal Shakti Department as regards water bills. A sum of Rs 8.50 crore has been set aside for rainwater harvesting and storm water management, besides Rs 20 crore for solid waste management, which will be categorised into dry, wet and domestic toxic waste for apt disposal.

She termed solid waste as a resource and not a problem. A sum of Rs 10.70 crore has been earmarked for laying roads and footpaths, besides improving internal roads in Solan city. Parking and transportation management have been given priority with a budget of Rs 6.70 crore though the civic body’s track record of creating new parking lots has been abysmally poor as several projects have been languishing since years due to the paucity of funds or administrative approvals at various levels.

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As residents are forced to pay penalties due to police challans, the creation of adequate parking is a major problem plaguing the city. Other initiatives like “My ward my responsibility”, tourism information, stress on facilitating senior citizens, sports activities have also been enlisted. Other civic issues like placing LED lights, solar lights, plantation along roads, developing urban forests besides public health by proper upkeep of public toilets have also found prominence in the budget. The General House continued till late in the evening.

The budget, however, drew the ire of the residents as the councillors were neither taken into confidence nor were they consulted on its preparation, contrary to traditions, asserted Rajiv Kaura, former Deputy Mayor, who said key issues like staff shortage had not been addressed.