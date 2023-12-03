Solan mayoral poll tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 2

With the Solan Municipal Corporation mayoral poll on December 4, the Congress is trying to reach a consensus for the twin posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor within its nine councillors.

The Congress has the majority with nine of the 17 councillors and it held both the posts for the first two and a half years tenure. Their term expired on October 12 but the elections were delayed in the absence of a consensus for the two posts.

Nine councillors were divided into two groups with each failing to see eye to eye with each other. In a bid to arrive upon a consensus and save embarrassment for the ruling Congress, all none councillors were called to Shimla today. While five councillors led by local minister DR Shandil were rallying for the two posts this time, the other faction comprising the outgoing Mayor and Deputy Mayor were opposing their claim as they had brought about a no-confidence motion against them in October 2022.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, who was appointed as an observer for these polls by the Pradesh Congress Committee, held talks with the councillors in Shimla today. The CM will also meet them in order to ensure that the Congress contested the elections in unison and retained both the posts.

Being the home turf of Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil, he was also expected to vote in the election. He was sparing no effort to ensure that both posts were secured by his loyalists.

Since the outgoing Mayor Punam Grover was being perceived as a probable for the next Vidhan Sabha election from Solan, those vying to contest the elections were keen to reduce her group to an insignificant position.

The BJP, which has seven councillors, was closely watching the situation as it has nothing to lose. Efforts were being made by the Congress to woo the lone Independent councillor who was yet to open his cards.

