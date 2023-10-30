Solan MC assessing property rates, expedites recovery of dues

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 29

In a bid to generate revenue, the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has begun assessing the worth of its shops located in various parts of the city again.

The MC has 236 shops located at key locations such as the Mall Road, Rajgarh Road, Chowk Bazar, etc. which were rented out decades ago. Some shops earned a nominal rent which was as less as Rs 50 per month. Despite the rentals being nominal, the people were not paying it on a regular basis. This has resulted in losses to the civic body, which was trying to generate adequate resources to meet its expenditure.

Rs 50 lakh recovered The civic body has issued notices to the shopkeepers whose dues were pending for several years. Out of the pending liability of Rs 1.80 crore, Rs 50 lakh has been recovered while efforts were afoot to recover the rest amount. Dr Priyanka Chandra, assistant commissioner, Solan MC

This has also given rise to sub-letting where the shop owners were earning a handsome income. This practice, which has been going on for decades, was incurring loss to the state exchequer. In some cases, the rent agreements were also not available with the civic body as they were rented out decades ago.

“The MC authorities had initiated a campaign in April to speed up recovery process. Those failing to pay the pending dues will be proceeded against under the Himachal Pradesh Public Premises and Land (Eviction and Rent Recovery) Act, 1971. The shopkeepers are given an opportunity every Tuesday to present their stand and clear their dues,” said Zaffar Iqbal, Commissioner, MC, Solan.

“The civic body has issued notices to the shopkeepers whose dues were pending for several years. Out of the pending liability of Rs 1.80 crore, Rs 50 lakh has been recovered while efforts were afoot to recover the remaining amount,” said Assistant Commissioner, MC, Solan, Dr Priyanka Chandra.

In a bid to generate revenue, the MC was contemplating to renew the rent agreements where rates would be fixed on the basis of circle rate or the prevailing market rate, whichever was higher.

This is set to generate additional revenue to the MC and will help it in attaining self-sufficiency. It will also curb the tendency of sub-letting the properties, which was incurring financial loss to the civic body.

The projected fiscal deficit of the MC is Rs 14.27 crore while its projected income is Rs 179.48 crore for the current financial year. A sum of Rs 1 crore is incurred on a monthly basis on salaries alone. While property tax was due since April as fresh assessment as per the new rates was underway, pending garbage and water tax was also another headache for the MC as residents were reluctant to pay their taxes in time.

#Solan