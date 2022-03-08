Solan MC gets 5-star rating for solid waste disposal

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 7

The state government has given five stars to the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) under the Star Rating for garbage free cities. The rating has been awarded under the Swachh Bharat Mission by taking into account the working of the solid waste management plant at Salogra.

A Central team inspected the Salogra plant, and later recommended the five star rating for the Solan MC. The solid waste collected from the Solan MC area is segregated into dry and wet at the Salogra plant and then the executing company transports it to its facility at Panchkula for scientific disposal.

Contrary to accusations by a councillor that the solid waste management work was assigned to a Panchkula-based company without the consent of the House, records prove otherwise. The contract was given to Panchkula-based Suntane Life in September last year.

The MC House passed a resolution to award the contract for solid waste management to the company by inviting tenders. The company was initially given six months on the condition that if its work was found satisfactory, the contract would be extended for next year, too.

The MC House had granted unanimous ex post facto permission for the contract. Owing to the model code of conduct in force for the civic bodies, the ex post facto permission was sought for awarding the contract, said MC officials.

A perusal of the records reveals that as per the resolution number 136/2021, the issue pertaining to the Salogra plant was discussed in the House and a unanimous decision taken to award the work to Suntane Life.

The MC has received flak from the National Green Tribunal as well as the State Pollution Control Board for failing to set up a solid waste management plant in the town. About 10 to 15 tonnes of solid waste is generated on a daily basis in the MC area with the component of wet and dry waste being 60 and 40 per cent, respectively.

The wet waste is being segregated at the Salogra plant and transported for disposal everyday while the dry waste is transported after four or five days to the Panchkula facility. Nearly 8,000 tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at Salogra, and Suntane Life was assigned the task to dispose it of within six months.