Solan MC online system crashes, residents hassled

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 28

The residents of Solan municipal corporation (MC) have been inconvenienced due to non-operational online services like payment of various bills and seeking approval of building maps.

The online gateway catering to the online clearance of building maps has been non-functional for the last nearly two months. Residents are forced to opt for the earlier system of submitting hard copies of various documents to the MC office which was cumbersome and time consuming.

Since the maps clearance gateway is not operational, a request was made to the Director of Urban Development Department to accept hard copies of the documents following which the MC has begun the manual file system after the grant of this permission, informed Deputy Mayor, Rajiv Kaura.

The gateway handling online deposition of bills for garbage and water too had developed a snag. This system was kick-started in April and a sum of Rs 8 lakh was spent on creating it. A company based at Uttar Pradesh had been entrusted the task to develop it by the Solan MC.

Deputy Mayor, Rajiv Kaura, rued that absence of a regular Commissioner has severally hit the rectification of the impaired systems and residents were suffering. He said it was lamentable that the government failed to post a regular official here.