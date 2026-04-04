Solan MC Polls: BJP clinches 10 seats, deals heavy blow to Congress

The BJP has secured a dominant majority in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), winning 10 out of 17 seats. The Congress managed just six, while a BJP rebel claimed one.

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Women candidates dominated the polls, capturing 12 seats and leaving men in a tight minority of five. Four sitting councillors successfully retained their turf.

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Ward-wise breakdown

In Ward No. 1 BJP’s Neelam defeated Congress’ Archana Thakur by 164 votes. In Ward No. 2 BJP’s Sushma Sharma retained her seat in a triangular contest, defeating Independent candidate Ramesh Bansal by 13 votes and pushing Congress’ Sunil Sahni to third place.

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In Ward No. 3 BJP rebel Gaurav Rajput defeated Congress’ Sardar Singh by 163 votes, while the BJP’s official candidate Piyush Garg, finished a distant third. Rajput threw his hat into the ring after his wife, sitting councillor Rajni, was denied a party ticket.

BJP’s Rohit Bhardwaj unseated Congress’ sitting councillor Sangeeta Thakur by 213 votes in Ward No. 4.

BJP’s Priyanka defeated Congress’ Gitanjali Sharma by 200 votes in Ward No. 5. In Ward No. 6 BJP’s sitting councillor Rekha Sahni defeated Congress’ Satya Verma by 212 votes. In Ward No. 7 Congress’ sitting councillor Puja defeated BJP’s Ashok Thakur by 168 votes. In Ward No. 8 BJP newcomer Surinder Kumar pulled off an upset, defeating former Congress Mayor Punam Grover by 16 votes. In Ward No. 9 Congress’ Minakshi Sharma secured a commanding win over BJP’s Salita Sharma by 223 votes. Congress city president Ankush Sood defeated BJP’s Virender Sood by 80 votes in Ward No. 10. BJP’s Sarita Thakur defeated Congress’ Hema Sharma by 130 votes in Ward No. 11.

In another fierce triangular contest, outgoing Mayor Usha Sharma (contesting as an Independent after being denied a Congress ticket) lost to BJP’s Priyanka Aggarwal by 70 votes in Ward No. 12. Official Congress nominee Ishwar Dutta finished third.

In Ward No. 13 outgoing BJP Deputy Mayor Meera Anand lost to Congress’ Narinder by 37 votes. In Ward No. 14 Congress’ Sulakshna Kaura — mother of sitting councillor and former Congress Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura — registered a resounding victory against BJP’s Meena, winning by 510 votes. In Ward No. 15 BJP’s Abhishek Thakur defeated Congress’ Vinay Bhagnal by 88 votes. In Ward No. 16 BJP’s sitting councillor Seema retained her seat, defeating her Congress rival by the election’s highest margin of 524 votes. In Ward No. 17 Congress’ Aruna defeated BJP’s Taruna by 343 votes.

The decisive victory underscores the BJP’s strong ground-level mobilization. Conversely, it raises serious questions for the Congress, particularly given that Solan is the home turf of sitting MLA and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil.