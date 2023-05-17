Solan MC presents Rs 193.75-cr budget

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 16

Solan Municipal Corporation Mayor Punam Grover today presented its third budget of Rs 193.75 crore. Power, liquor and courier service are set to get dearer.

Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura, Municipal Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal all councillors were present on the occasion.

Rs 14.27cr projected fiscal deficit Rs 179.48cr projected fiscal income

A cess of Rs 5 has been proposed for each liquor bottle as well as on every courier while the power will also be dearer now. As against the cess of 0.01 paisa per unit, it is proposed to enhance it to 0.10 paisa per unit. The budget has also proposed the imposition of stamp duty on immovable property in the civic body area.

Companies providing cable and Internet services will be brought under the purview of the service tax. A tax of Rs 2 crore is proposed to be earned through the service tax. Innovations like converting Solan into a solar city by incurring an expenditure of Rs 25 lakh have also been announced.

In a bid to avoid undue expenditure on the supply of water, it has been proposed to request the state to waive

Rs 94 crore pending with the Jal Shakti Department and ensure supply of water at domestic rates. Augmenting the water supply, placing CCTV cameras in the city at a cost of Rs 55 lakh, providing parking at appropriate places, constructing footpaths and improving civic infrastructure are the other priorities listed by the Mayor.

Creating vending zones, seeking support of educational institutes and banks, etc to contribute to the city’s beautification were the other proposals listed in the budget.