Solan MC told to prepare DPR for augmenting water supply

Solan, August 8

Facing flak for water shortage, the Solan Municipal Corporation has been directed to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for augmenting the supply in the city by DR Shandil, Minister for Health and Family Welfare during a meeting held last evening.

Officials of the district administration, MC and Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV), who were present in the meeting, pondered over the problem that has created resentment among the city residents.

The JSV officials dwelt upon the need to augment the old system where faulty flow meters and leakage were causing sizable loss of water. They were directed to replace pipes of lower diameter connecting water tanks at Jawahar Park on priority as there was a huge gap between the inflow and outflow of water.

DR Shandil directed the officials to prepare a DPR taking into account the population growth for the next 50 years and plug leakages in the town. He also emphasised the need to enhance the storage capacity of the water tanks to ensure adequate water availability to the city residents.

“The MC was making efforts to improve the water supply in the city for the last one year,” informed Mayor Punam Grover in the meeting.

Deputy Mayor Rajeev Kaura said the issue of preparing a DRP for augmenting water supply has been discussed in the general house on three occasions and work would be entrusted to the JSV.

Residents have been complaining of going without water for day together. — TNS

