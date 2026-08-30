The Municipal Corporation Solan has failed to ensure the scientific disposal of legacy waste at the dumping site in Salogra despite paying crores of rupees to a private contractor since September 2021.

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Even after the civic body was slapped with a monetary penalty of Rs 9.1 lakh by the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) in July 2025, the situation has remained unchanged, observed SPCB officials during a recent review meeting held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Solan.

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The legacy waste, initially meant to be cleared by September 2023, was to be disposed of under a contract awarded to M/S Suntan Life, Panchkula. The contract, which had a two-year deadline ending in May 2022, covered 48,000 tonnes of accumulated waste. However, despite the lapse of five years, the contractor has failed to fulfil its obligations, drawing multiple notices from the SPCB.

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Instead of terminating the contract, the civic body continues to grant extensions to the firm year after year, even as it pays lakhs of rupees in penalties and crores in dues to the firm.

According to the agreement, the waste is being transported to a bio-methanation plant in Jatwar, Haryana, for processing wet waste, while dry waste is being recycled into refuse-derived fuel for cement plants. However, the firm has not provided a certified copy of its authorisation from the Haryana SPCB to dispose of the waste at the said facility, casting doubt on its ability to scientifically dispose of the waste after collecting it from Salogra.

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Facing flak from the administration, officials of the civic body will now serve a notice to the firm to dispose of the entire waste by October 15, besides providing an authorisation certificate from the Haryana SPCB permitting it to set up a waste disposal facility at the designated site.

The firm has also failed to fulfil its obligations at Parwanoo, where the disposal of legacy waste has suffered from similar inadequacies.

“A team of civic body officials will also visit the waste disposal site in Haryana to examine what kind of facility is available with the contractor,” informed a civic body official.

Pertinently, a recent visit to the Salogra waste site by officials of the SPCB, Parwanoo, revealed that refuse-derived fuel and legacy waste were being mixed at the site. Even fresh waste dumped daily was not being scientifically segregated, leading to a mountain of dirt and filth, said Regional Officer, SPCB, Salogra, Anil Kumar.