Solan MC's water bill dues mount to Rs 92 cr

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 21

Facing scarcity of funds, the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) is struggling to clear its pending liability of Rs 92.22 crore which has become due to the Jal Shakti Department since years.

The department provides water to the Solan civic body through two potable water schemes — Ashwani khud and the Giri river. They incur an average cost of Rs 92 lakh to Rs 98 lakh per month.

Only a fraction of the payment has been paid to the Jal Shakti Department since 2006-2007 owing to which the pending liability has grown up to Rs 92.22 crore. A sum of Rs 28.72 crore was pending in lieu of the Ashwani water scheme while a sum of Rs 63.50 crore was yet to be paid for the Giri scheme as the monthly bills have not been paid in time.

Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer (XEN), Jal Shakti Department, said, “The MC has paid Rs 1 crore in the last one year and its liability is increasing with each passing day as its monthly bill is nearly Rs 1 crore. We are supplying water as it is an essential commodity, but the unpaid liability is attracting adverse remarks in the audit year after year.”

He added that the matter had been taken up with the senior officers for one-time settlement with the state government, but there was no positive outcome.

Though the Congress had promised free water in the run-up to the civic body polls in 2021 in the absence of adequate resources, the promise could not be honoured. Even a resolution to provide water at Rs 100 per month per household was passed by the Congress-led civic body on August 27, 2021, could not be implemented. The former BJP government suspended the resolution as it would have adversely hit the financial health of the civic body.

Little has been done to fulfil the promise even after the Congress assumed power in the state five months ago.

Zaffar Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), who was officiating as the Commissioner, MC, informed that the issue of clearing the pending liability of crores of rupees due in lieu of water bills has been taken up with the state government from time to time.

“The MC was, however, realising its monthly water bills in a timely manner and even the pending bills which had been put on hold for a year from August 2021 to August 2022, have been realised in a phased manner from the residents,” added Iqbal.