Solan: PCB official sent to police custody

Solan, April 1

A Una court today remanded Dr Tej Bahadur Singh, Chief Scientific Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Parwanoo, in five-day police custody. He was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 35,000 yesterday,

Anil Mehta, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau said that besides Rs 35,000, the bureau team led by Inspector Sanjeev Kumar also recovered Rs 85,000 from his bag kept in his office and Rs 2.5 lakh from the car registered in his son’s name parked outside his residence at Sector 4 in Parwanoo.

The hospital owner, who had complained against the officer, had completed all formalities for seeking authorisation for installing a sewage treatment plant on his premises several months ago. He, however, did not get the authorisation. —TNS

