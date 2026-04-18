Himachal: Arki police arrest Ferozepur-based key drug supplier

In a breakthrough in a drug trafficking case, police arrested a Ferozpur resident on Friday evening, believed to be the main supplier of heroin seized by the police in January from three youths at Arki.

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The 32-year-old accused is a resident of Bharat Nagar in Ferozepur.

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He was produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded him to four days in police custody.

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Solan SP Abishek S said the criminal antecedents of the Punjab youth are being verified while the probe is underway to unearth the entire network and identify other persons involved in the illicit trade.

Pertinently, a team of Arki police, acting on a tip-off, had intercepted a taxi on the Jaghana–Nalagarh road on the intervening night of January 18-19 and apprehended three local youth for illegally possessing 7.51 gm heroin.

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While tracing the backward linkages, two additional suppliers were identified and arrested from Mohali in Punjab, with 10-gm heroin being recovered from their possession.

Delving further into the case, the police analysed bank transactions, call detail records, and other technical evidence, which led to suspicious financial transactions indicating the presence of a larger drug supply network. This led to the arrest of a Ferozpur resident last evening from Punjab, while more arrests were not ruled out, the SP added.