Solan police issue 2,716 challans for drunken driving in eight months

To curb drunken driving and prevent road accidents, the Solan police have launched a sustained enforcement drive across the district.

Initiated in March, the campaign resulted in the issuance of 2,716 monetary challans to persons found driving under the influence of alcohol till November 4. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, offenders face penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on factors such as whether it is their first offence or a repeat violation.

A driver is booked for drunken driving if the alcohol concentration in the blood exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml.

Pertinently, about 25 per cent of blood samples collected from drivers involved in road accidents tested positive for alcohol, with Solan district recording the highest proportion in the state, according to the Traffic, Tourist and Railways wing of the Himachal Pradesh Police.

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SP, Solan, Sai Dattatreya Varma said that the campaign, which began with 89 challans in March, gathered momentum in the subsequent months, with 172 challans issued to drunken drivers in April and 229 in May.

The enforcement drive resulted in 255 monetary challans in June, while 525 drivers were penalised in July. The number rose to 642 in August, while 368 and 381 drivers were challaned in September and October, respectively, across the Solan police district. As many as 55 drunken drivers were also challaned during the first four days of November. The campaign is continuing to identify and penalise offenders.

Enforcement has been intensified steadily since March, with special nakas and breathalyser checks being conducted across the district, particularly at night, on weekends and during tourist and festive seasons.

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The SP urged the public to refrain from drunken driving, warning that it endangers not only the driver but also other road users and pedestrians. Citizens have been advised to arrange for a designated driver or use alternative transport after consuming alcohol and cooperate with police personnel on duty.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those found driving under the influence of alcohol.