Solan: Remand of spurious drug case kingpin extended by 3 days

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 1

Mohit Bansal, main accused in the Baddi spurious case, was remanded in police custody for three more days by a court today. Two other accused Atul Gupta, an Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) resident, and Vijay Kaushal, an Indore resident, were sent to judicial custody. The trio was arrested on November 22 by the staff of the Drug Control Administration for manufacturing spurious drugs.

They were produced before a court after the expiry of their remand period, said Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller.

Four persons have been arrested in this case till now. Those arrested include a local resident Naresh Kumar, who was involved in coating of tablets.

Marwaha said drugs manufactured in the name of seven to eight other companies were seized from a second godown located on the Baddi bypass on Tuesday evening.

He said they would soon reach out to the supplier of the raw material to Trizal Formulation. Their probe was in an advanced stage.

The spurious drugs were being manufactured from an industrial plot number 29 at Baddi.