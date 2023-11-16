Solan residents duped by pvt finance company

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 15

The management of a private finance company, SVB Finance, which operated from Saproon area of Solan, disappeared after collecting lakhs from thousands of depositors last evening.

Operational for the last one year, the company collected small sums of money ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 either daily or on monthly basis from dhabha owners, kiosk operators, housewives and other residents of Solan.

Shivani, a women, who has been duped of Rs 10,000, said she had been depositing Rs 1,000 monthly in the lure of getting good returns from the finance company. She, however, failed to get her money back when she needed it.

Despite visiting the office for the last several days depositors failed to find any staffer at the office.

Mohit Singh, another aggrieved, said the company representative had been collecting money from him daily but when he needed the money a few months ago, the company staff dilly-dallied.

Even cheques issued by the company bounced. The aggrieved residents have now decided to proceed against the company in the court, informed another aggrieved resident.

SP Solan, Gaurav Singh, said a complaint has been received against a finance company today and it was being examined.

