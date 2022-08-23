Solan residents get water bills after a year

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 22

Solan residents will have to pay the 12-month water tariff as the MC’s proposal to provide water at Rs 100 per month is not accepted by the Urban Development Department (UDD).

Since it was found contrary to the provisions of Section-170 (2) of the HP Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, the UDD had suspended its implementation in March.

Can be paid in 2 instalments Water bills are being issued as per the directions of the state government. Residents can pay these in two instalments — the first can be paid till March and the remaining in the second instalment. Zaffar Iqbal, Additional DC

A resolution to provide water at Rs 100 per month per household was passed by the Congress-led civic body on August 27, 2021. It was then sent to the UDD for approval.

Congress-supported councillors had chalked out a policy to provide 12,500 litre of water at Rs 100 per month to domestic consumers. Additional water usage, however, was supposed to be billed at the existing rate. The Congress had promised free water in its manifesto during the civic body poll in 2021.

The water bills had been put on hold since September last year and this had mounted its liability by several crores.

BJP councillors had already raised objections to the resolution on the plea that it would affect the financial position of the civic body.

Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura said the decision was politically motivated as the water policy was chalked out on the basis of the existing rules and instead of rejecting the policy, the government had only suspended it.

“Residents of rural areas, which had been merged with the civic body, are feeling cheated as the government has extended free water in the rural areas,” added Kaura.

Water is supplied by the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) in the municipal corporation area for which monthly charges of about Rs 2.5 crore are paid. In the absence of water dues being charged from the residents, its pending liability, which was Rs 76.33 crore till October 2021, had climbed to Rs 84 crore.

The JSV is providing bulk water supply to the MC at Rs 27.71 per 1,000 litre, whereas it charges Rs 22 per 1,000 litre and the MC incurs a loss of Rs 5.71. Since slashing the tariff would have further hit its financial position, the proposal failed to find favour with the UDD.

Zaffar Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, who is holding the charge of the MC Commissioner, said, “Water bills are being issued to the residents as per the directions of the state government.”

