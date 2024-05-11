Solan restaurants to offer 20% discount on voting day

Solan, May 10
In a bid to lure voters, the district administration has initiated a ‘vote for sure’ campaign. In one such step, hotels and restaurants in Solan have announced to offer 20 per cent discount to the entire family if all the eligible members of the family exercise their voting right on June 1, the voting day.
The campaign is aimed at motivating voters to turn up in large numbers on the polling day. In order to mobilise people to vote, hotel owners will also put a stamp on each bill motivating people to vote. Promotional material related to this campaign will be placed at the entrance of hotels and restaurants and other important places to create voter awareness.
