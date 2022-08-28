Solan: School bus rams into wall, 24 kids injured

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 27

Twenty four children had a close shave when the school bus they were travelling in rammed into a wall after a mechanical defect broke its shaft near a cement company at Mangal village this morning.

The driver said the bus had developed a mechanical fault and he rammed the bus into the wall to stop it from plunging into the gorge on the other side of the road.

The bus was provided to villagers years ago by UltraTech Cement company under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme. It carries schoolchildren from nearby villages to Government Senior Secondary School, Mangal. The children were taken to the company’s hospital for treatment. They had sustained minor injuries.

Irate parents of the children later roughed up a company manager, alleging laxity in replacing the old bus. They alleged that the company had failed to ensure the fitness of the bus despite their promise.

Those injured comprise 13 girls and 11 boys, all of whom are minors.

MLA, Arki, Sanjay Awasthy said the villagers had been demanding the replacement of the old bus which was not fit for plying but the company staff had failed to replace it.

DSP, Darlaghat, Pratap Verma said a case of negligent driving had been registered against the bus driver under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC and another one against parents under Sections 323 and 341 for causing hurt and restraining the company manager, who was roughed up by them.

He said it was being investigated if the bus was old and unfit for plying as alleged by the parents.

