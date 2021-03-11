Solan: School director held for molesting student

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 9

Director of a private residential school near Solan was remanded to police custody for two days by a local court today for molesting a minor girl student.

Additional SP Solan Ashok Verma said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the director yesterday on receipt of a complaint from the aggrieved girl. The director was arrested following the complaint and further probe was underway.

He was produced before a local court which remanded him to police custody till tomorrow. The girl had taken admission in the school in 2021 and was staying in the hostel. She used to stay with the director when the warden was on leave. This gave the director a chance to molest her.