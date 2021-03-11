Solan: School director held for molesting student

Solan, June 9
Director of a private residential school near Solan was remanded to police custody for two days by a local court today for molesting a minor girl student.
Additional SP Solan Ashok Verma said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the director yesterday on receipt of a complaint from the aggrieved girl. The director was arrested following the complaint and further probe was underway.
He was produced before a local court which remanded him to police custody till tomorrow. The girl had taken admission in the school in 2021 and was staying in the hostel. She used to stay with the director when the warden was on leave. This gave the director a chance to molest her.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...