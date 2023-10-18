Solan school gets top rank in edu survey

Solan, October 17
Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, has secured the top rank among co-educational day schools in Himachal and the third rank in India for the ‘best technology integration’ in the Education World Survey. Over 1,000 schools participated in this survey at the national level.
School chairperson Anoop Sharma, director Rajeev Sharma and principal Devendra Mahal were felicitated for this achievement at Delhi.
Education World’s assessment is based on a comprehensive examination of over 14 distinct parameters, including academic excellence, individual attention, infrastructure facilities, innovative teaching, sports education and value for money.
Principal Devendra Mahal said, “The school has championed student development and remains steadfast in its commitment to nurture enlightened and responsible citizens. This honour is not just a reflection of the past accomplishments but a call to continue their journey of educational excellence.”
Director Rajeev Sharma attributed the school’s success to the effective leadership of principal Devendra Mahal and the dedication of students and teachers.
