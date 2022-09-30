Solan: Skill development workshop held at ITI

Solan, September 29
District Skill Committee (DSC) organised a skill orientation workshop under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here today.
Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) district coordinator Monica Thakur highlighted the importance of having a DSC and the HPKVN’s role played in strengthening it.
Training coordinator Gaurav Kumar gave detailed information on the courses currently running under HPKVN in various training institutes like C-DAC Mohali, CIPET Baddi, ICAI Shimla, CTR Ludhiana, Nauni University, and 8 ITIs in Solan.
A street play was organised on the importance of skill development. Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow held a discussion on SANKALP in the meeting. SANKALP is a World Bank-funded project that entails strengthening of skill ecosystem by three parameters – inclusion of marginalised sections, quality and market-relevant courses, and institutional strengthening via DSC.
