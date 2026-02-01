Solan-Subathu road condition deteriorates, BJP holds protest

The BJP ‘s Solan urban unit today held a protest against the deteriorating condition of the key Solan-Subathu road, which connects nearby villages.

Led by mandal president Shailendra Gupta, the BJP leaders sat on the dilapidated road. They said, “This road is a vital state-level link, connecting eight districts and passing through the constituencies of four Congress MLAs but still its condition has remained deplorable for a long time.”

He rued that though public representatives commute on this road every day and make tall claims of development in the state Assembly, the road in their own area was in a dilapidated state. In the absence of timely repair and maintenance, the condition of the road had deteriorated and it had become difficult for the commuters to travel on it without much wear and tear of their vehicles, lamented Gupta.

Gaping potholes and the lack of proper drainage posed a serious risk of accidents. “If still left unattended, this potholed road will get further damaged during the monsoons and worsen things for the commuters,” he added.

The BJP demanded an overhaul of the entire road up to Deothi, besides the creation of proper drainage to channel storm water. They warned that mere patchwork would not help as the condition of the road was deplorable and required qualitative repair.

They also asked the Public Works Department to ensure quality in repairs. The BJP also raised its voice against the degrading condition of the Shamti bypass and the Ochghat road and demanded their immediate repair.

Gupta said, “The tarring work should be initiated before the code of conduct for the forthcoming local body elections comes into effect. The public has been misled by patchwork for years, which is no longer acceptable.” The BJP threatened that it would intensify the stir and proceed on a 24-hour fast if its demands were not accepted. It added that the agitation was not for any political gain, but was a fight for the rights and dignity of the people of Solan. This struggle would continue until the Solan-Subathu road was permanently and qualitatively repaired, he added.

The ward councillors and the representatives of frontal organisations and office-bearers of the BJP participated in the protest.