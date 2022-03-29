Solan: Two killed, 4 injured in road accidents

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 28

Two persons lost their lives while four were injured in two separate road accidents in the district on Sunday.

Two persons were killed and one was injured when the tractor (RJ-28-E3445) plunged into a gorge near a temple in Jamli. The accident took place on the Meenus-Jamli road in Shillai subdivision of Sirmaur district on Sunday evening.

One person was killed on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the Shillai hospital. The driver, Ramesh Chand, was referred to a higher medical facility after being given preliminary treatment at Shillai. He hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Kumar (25), a Saharanpur resident, and Monu (26), a resident of Gorakhpur in UP.

In another mishap, three people were injured when the truck they were travelling in fell into a 70-feet gorge after the driver lost control. The mishap took place near Barog on the Dharampur-Solan highway on Sunday around 7:30 pm.—