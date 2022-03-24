Solan University gets ‘Diamond’ rating

Solan, March 23
Shoolini University has bagged ‘Diamond’ rating by QS I-Gauge, a custom-designed rating system for universities and colleges.
The university is among 20 universities in the country to get this ranking and the only one in the state.
Shoolini University Chancellor PK Khosla congratulated the researchers and said the university had achieved this distinction in a short span.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla appreciated the hard work and sincere efforts of the staff. —
