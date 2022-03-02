Solan varsity signs MoU to promote research

Solan, March 1
Solan-based Shoolini University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), Spain, to encourage exchange programmes between the two universities.
The agreement aims at laying the groundwork for mutual cooperation between the two universities, including exchange of doctoral students and faculty members from both institutions.
Both institutions will encourage more contact and collaboration among their faculty and research members in order to lay a solid foundation for the development of joint training programmes and research projects besides the exchange of teaching material.
The Autonomous University of Madrid is a public university that combines quality teaching, intensive research and high job placement with a strong social commitment and is a global benchmark in these areas, according to various global indicators. For the second year in a row, the UAM is ranked among the top 200 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2021.
Chancellor Prof PK Khosla Prof Sourabh Kulshrestha, Dean of Research and Development and Dr Rozy Dhanta, Assistant Director International Affairs were present at the signing ceremony. —
