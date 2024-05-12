Solan varsity, UK college sign pact

Solan, May 11
Royal Holloway and Bedford New College, University of London, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) last evening with Shoolini University, Solan, establishing a 2+2 articulation programme.
The initiative seeks to enable students enrolled at Shoolini University to transition to Royal Holloway after completing the first two years of their undergraduate studies in India.
Delegates of the Royal Holloway University included Vice-Dean (Education) Lucy Gill-Simmen; Head (Biological Sciences) James McEvoy; Senior Lecturer (Computer Science) Argyrios Deligkas; Global Engagement Director Lucy Thomas; and Regional Manager (South Asia) Akhil Bagga. Shoolini University chancellor P K Khosla, Dean (Research and Development) Sourabh Kulshreshtha and other deans and directors were present at the event.
The 2+2 programme outlined in the MoA opens avenues for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees at the Solan varsity to join specified undergraduate courses at Royal Holloway, subject to meeting predefined entry requirements. Upon the successful completion of the initial two years at Shoolini University, students would be granted admission to Royal Holloway for a period of two academic years.
Director (Office of International Affairs), Shoolini University, RP Diwedi said the collaboration symbolised the institute’s commitment to providing students with world-class educational opportunities, and preparing them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.
Deputy Director (Office of International Affairs), Shoolini University, Rosey Dhanta said the collaboration exemplified the varsity’s dedication to fostering global academic mobility and nurturing cross-cultural exchange among the student community.
