Solan voters showed less enthusiasm

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 15

Voters in the Solan Assembly segment continue to be indifferent towards polling as it registered the lowest 66.84 per cent turnout in the district.

The trend has continued for the second time in a row as in the 2017 Assembly poll too, merely 66.65 per cent voters cast votes. Though a slight increase was registered this time, it lagged behind other segments.

Solan registered 18.41 per cent lower voting than Doon, which topped the district with 85.25 per cent.

Vishal, a city resident, said, “Public representatives fail to address key problems like lack of parking, expansion of the Regional Hospital, civic amenities like assured water as politicians once elected have other priorities.”

Another voter Neeta said, “Politicians have failed to impress me. I have not voted for the last three elections.” The awareness campaigns, launched by the district administration to enhance voter percentage, have failed to bring fruitful result.

Rural voters appear to be more keen to cast vote as other Assembly segments have registered higher voting.

#solan