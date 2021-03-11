Solan women excel in National Masters Games in 40-plus and 50-plus category

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 22

Solan women have excelled in the 4th National Masters Games being held at Trivandrum in hockey in the 40-plus and 50-plus women’s category by bagging the gold medal.

Coach and team manager Sheela Kaushal informed on phone that the 40-plus women’s team, led by captain Bunty from Kangra, defeated Kerala 3-0. The team has three women from Solan — Punam, Suman and Anita.

Kaushal, who is 69 years old, enthusiastically led both teams. She is a retired teacher and the team is dominated by women who have superannuated from various departments like health, power, judiciary, etc.

In the 50-plus category, the entire team hails from Solan and is led by Manju Raghuvanshi. The other team members are Rampyari, Chand, Vimla, Krishna Thakur, Krishna Verma, Savita Sharma, Shashi Sharma, Savitri Santosh, Avtar, Shakuntla Mehta, Sharda Mehta and Savitri Kashyap.

Buoyed by the achievement, coach Sheela Kaushal said they were looking forward to coming back and added that the team members were overjoyed.