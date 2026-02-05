DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Solang valley buzzes with skiing, snowboarding as snowfall revives tourism

Solang valley buzzes with skiing, snowboarding as snowfall revives tourism

Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Tourists at Solang valley in Manali. Tribune photo
Following snowfall, Solang valley in Kullu district has witnessed a massive surge in tourist footfall, turning the destination into a vibrant hub of winter recreation and adventure sports.

A thick blanket of snow has transformed the valley into a scenic spectacle, drawing tourists from across the country to experience snowfall and snow-based activities.

Large numbers of tourists were seen thronging Solang valley to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, sledging, and photography amid panoramic mountain views. With over four feet of snow accumulated across the valley, visitors were seen indulging in snow play under clear skies, adding to the festive winter atmosphere.

Rajan Gupta, a tourist from Maharashtra, described the experience as unforgettable. “Solang valley looks like heaven covered in a thick layer of snow. Our trip has turned out to be completely satisfying as we are not only enjoying snow activities but also witnessing the breathtaking beauty of nature,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by many other tourists who expressed excitement at witnessing fresh snowfall and well-maintained activity zones.

The snowfall has also boosted morale among hoteliers, taxi operators, and other tourism stakeholders in Manali, who reported a visible increase in bookings and tourist movement.

Adding to the winter buzz, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) is currently conducting its winter sports sessions on the ski slopes of Solang valley.

Director Avinash Negi visited the slopes to inspect the ongoing programmes and encouraged around 109 participants enrolled in basic and advanced skiing courses from different states across India. He motivated the trainees and shared technical tips to enhance their skiing skills.

Adventure activities are at their peak in Solang valley, which has become the focal point for snow sports despite snowfall across other tourist spots in Manali. Tourists are specifically heading to Solang to enjoy organised snow activities in a safe and controlled environment.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association is set to organise the Ski and Snowboard State Championship at the Solang ski slopes on February 5 and 6, further strengthening the region’s reputation as a premier winter sports destination.

