Solang villagers booked for endangering officials' lives

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, AUGUST 17

The police have registered an FIR against Solang villagers under multiple sections for blocking the way of two PWD officials by loosening the ropes of the span through which they were trying to cross the Solang nullah.

They remained hung for nearly four hours over the middle of the flooded rivulet yesterday. They were later pulled to the other end and welcomed by a garland of ‘chappals’ by the villagers.

The villagers blamed them for delay in construction of a concrete bridge. Two boys drowned while crossing a makeshift footbridge on the Solang nullah on Monday.

Manali DSP Hemraj Verma said that an FIR had been registered on a complaint by the officials of the PWD.

The Kullu Junior Engineer Association has expressed anguish over the incident and a pen down strike was started by junior engineers in Kullu today. The association also demanded that the strictest possible action should be taken against the persons who had committed this crime. They said that the safety of employees should be ensured while performing duty.

Junior Engineer Tilak Raj, a victim, said that they had gone to the spot on instructions of the seniors and they were maltreated by the villagers for no fault of theirs. He said that he was shaken by this life-threatening incident. He said that a strict legal action should be taken against the offenders who endangered their lives.

Kullu Junior Engineer Association general secretary Anoop Sharma said that the strike would continue in Kullu till action was not taken. He added that the junior engineers would go on strike across the state tomorrow.

Education Minister and Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur said that natural calamities happened and it was not justified to blame the government and administration by politicising such tragic incidents.

The minister said that he had put the construction of the concrete Solang bridge on his MLA priority list in 2010 and an approval from NABARD was received in 2014. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid in May 2015 and the construction work started in December 2016.

He said that due to the sluggish work by the contractor, construction had been delayed and the contractor was penalised.

He added that a motorable Bailey bridge would be constructed to facilitate the villagers till the concrete bridge was completed.

Shaken by ‘life-threatening act’