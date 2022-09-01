Solang villagers court arrest over FIR against 14 in Manali

Our Correspondent

KULLU, AUGUST 31

Residents of Solang village reached the Manali police station to court arrest today against the registration of an FIR against 14 villagers over maltreatment with officials of the PWD on August 16.

Name all in FIR People of the village were involved in the protest and that was why everyone had come to court arrest. We demand that everybody’s name should be included in the FIR. — Villagers

The villagers, following the death of two children who were washed away after a makeshift footbridge collapsed on August 15, had reportedly blocked the way of the PWD officials by loosening the rope of a span through which they were trying to cross the Solang nullah.

They had remained hung for four hours over the flooded rivulet. Later, when they were pulled to the other end, they were welcomed by a garland of “chhapals”. The PWD authorities had got a complaint registered the same day.

Former panchayat president Tikam Ram and villagers said the construction of the double-lane concrete bridge for their village had been pending for the last seven years and not even 40 per cent work been done.

He said two teenagers had also lost their lives due to the non-construction of the bridge.

The villagers said on the complaint of the department, a case had been registered against 14 persons. They added that people of the entire village were involved in the protest and that was why everyone had come to court arrest. They demanded that everybody should be included in the FIR.

Manali police station in-charge Sandeep Pathania said a case had been registered against 14 persons in connection with misbehaviour with the officials of the PWD.

#Kullu #Manali