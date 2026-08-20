DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Solan's Bahra University honours students from across the globe

Solan's Bahra University honours students from across the globe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Degrees being conferred upon international students at Bahra University in Solan.
Advertisement

Bahra University hosted its International Convocation, celebrating the academic achievements of international students and showcasing its growing global academic community.

Advertisement

The convocation brought together graduating students from countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Malawi, Ghana, Comoros, Thailand, Nepal and other countries, representing diverse cultures, academic disciplines and professional aspirations.

Advertisement

The ceremony was organised by the International Students Division (ISD) of Bahra University and witnessed the presence of senior university leadership, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty members, staff, students and graduating scholars.

Advertisement

Gurwinder Singh Bahra, Chairman of the Rayat Bahra Group, conferred degrees upon the graduating students. Others present on the occasion included the Chancellor of Bahra University, Prof RP Nainta, Vice-Chancellor, Bahra University, and Vineet Kumar, Registrar, Bahra University, along with senior academic and administrative officials.

The graduating students represented a wide range of professional and academic disciplines. They included future legal professionals, management professionals, pharmacists, hospitality and tourism professionals, and computer science and technology professionals, along with graduates from several other specialised fields.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts