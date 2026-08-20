Bahra University hosted its International Convocation, celebrating the academic achievements of international students and showcasing its growing global academic community.

Advertisement

The convocation brought together graduating students from countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Malawi, Ghana, Comoros, Thailand, Nepal and other countries, representing diverse cultures, academic disciplines and professional aspirations.

Advertisement

The ceremony was organised by the International Students Division (ISD) of Bahra University and witnessed the presence of senior university leadership, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty members, staff, students and graduating scholars.

Advertisement

Gurwinder Singh Bahra, Chairman of the Rayat Bahra Group, conferred degrees upon the graduating students. Others present on the occasion included the Chancellor of Bahra University, Prof RP Nainta, Vice-Chancellor, Bahra University, and Vineet Kumar, Registrar, Bahra University, along with senior academic and administrative officials.

The graduating students represented a wide range of professional and academic disciplines. They included future legal professionals, management professionals, pharmacists, hospitality and tourism professionals, and computer science and technology professionals, along with graduates from several other specialised fields.