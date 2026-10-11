Solan’s first women-run tomato processing unit to boost rural jobs

Established under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) at a cost of Rs 39 lakh, the venture promises to give tomato growers a platform to process their produce and provide employment to rural women.

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With the support of Solan Block Development Officer (BDO) Manjula Kanwar, the women successfully conducted a trial on September 30, paving the way for the launch of the product.

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The unit is initially processing 25 to 40 kg of tomatoes per day, though it has a capacity of up to 500 kg per day. Kanwar said work on key issues such as marketing and branding was under way to ensure quality and consistency in the brand.

The unit is operated and managed by women of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and the CLF, who not only process surplus tomatoes into puree, paste and ketchup but also handle local marketing.

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A recent training programme helped the women learn the nitty-gritty of various tomato processing techniques, including puree, ketchup and sauce preparation and value addition. Aimed at encouraging women entrepreneurs, the training elicited keen interest among rural women.

Kanwar said help was being sought from Shoolini University to develop an app that could provide marketing support to the products and cover other promotion-related aspects.

She added that tomato growers would also be given the facility to process their produce for a fixed charge when low prices failed to fetch a remunerative return.

The unit will be inaugurated soon, paving the way for its formal launch.

Solan, acclaimed as the “city of red gold” for having the largest area under tomato cultivation and the highest productivity in the state, stands to gain from the venture, which is expected to boost employment among rural women.

Though a small beginning, the venture offers growers an option to process their produce and prevent distress sale when prices fall. With input costs rising steeply, tomato cultivation has been losing its sheen as profit margins have declined rapidly.

The need for a tomato processing unit at Solan has long been recognised, with various political parties announcing one ahead of Assembly elections. The earlier BJP government had also explored the possibility under the “One District One Product” initiative, but high input cost proved a deterrent.