Solan’s water crisis deepens amid crumbling infrastructure

Facing an alarming 40 per cent water loss due to dilapidated supply infrastructure, the Solan Municipal Corporation (SMC) finds itself in a financial crisis, with mounting water dues threatening its ability to fund development. The leakages from the main water tanks and old pipe network are not only wasting precious water but also putting nearby homes at risk due to seepage.

Battling leaky legacy Homes at risk Decades-old water tanks are leaking precious water, threatening nearby homes with seepage and structural damage Cracks in the system The town's main reservoirs, built without modern waterproofing, have developed extensive cracks, wasting water and putting homes at risk Need for urgent repair The town's old pipe network and leaky tanks are not only wasting water but also compromising the safety of nearby homes, demanding urgent attention and repair

The town’s main reservoirs — located atop Jawahar Park and on the Tank Road — were constructed decades ago, long before modern waterproofing techniques were available. Over time, these concrete tanks have developed extensive cracks. Despite occasional patchwork repairs, the structures continue to deteriorate, allowing large volumes of water to escape.

Residents living close to these tanks are facing the brunt. At Jawahar Park, a water pool has formed from the continual leakage. Locals now use this pooled water when regular supply falters. However, the situation at Tank Road is far more critical. The water seeping down from the tank threatens houses lying below and anxious residents are demanding swift intervention.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the civic body has finally begun repairs on one of its smaller tanks located at Kather bypass. Commissioner Ekta Kapta said a Gujarat-based firm has been hired to install a geo-membrane liner in the tank to curb leakages. The multi-layer co-extruded film, expected to last 8 to 10 years, is aimed at giving the town some relief.

This tank is the smallest of the three supplying water to Solan, but officials hope that even marginal savings will help reduce water wastage. “We are also considering constructing a new tank at an alternate site where ample land is available,” said Kapta. “Repairing these old tanks is proving to be an uphill task.”

The urgency to conserve water comes in the wake of a steep rise in water charges by the Jal Shakti Department. Since September 21, 2024, tariffs for Solan and Palampur municipal corporations have jumped nearly fourfold — from Rs 27.71 per kilolitre to Rs 100 per kilolitre. Unlike other towns where water is managed by the civic body, Solan depends on Jal Shakti for its supply.

The corporation, however, hasn’t passed the increased cost on to the public. As a result, its liabilities have skyrocketed — now standing at a staggering Rs 123 crore. “There’s no logic in paying for every drop while letting 40 per cent of it go to waste,” Kapta remarked. Plugging the leaks, both literal and financial, has now become imperative for Solan’s survival.