Solar capacity in Una to touch 220 MW: Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday said the state government had set a target of generating 220 MW of solar power in Una district, of which 75 MW had already been achieved.

He was inspecting the progress of development works in the Haroli Assembly segment after laying the foundation stone for the upgradation of the 33 kV electricity sub-station at Khad village in Haroli subdivision, on which Rs 5.79 crore will be spent. He said that till some time ago, power generation was conceived only in hilly areas with surface water, but the present government had begun to tap power generation in plain and dry areas as well.

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Agnihotri also dedicated to the public the newly built Electrical Sub-Division office building at Khad, constructed at a cost of Rs 37.48 lakh. He inaugurated a 60-metre-long bridge over the Chandpur tributary of the Swan river, which will provide road connectivity to residents of Chandpur and Lalari villages.

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He later visited Government College, Khad, to review the construction of an indoor stadium. Rs 14 crore is being spent on the facility and the structure is nearing completion.

The Deputy CM said playgrounds across the Haroli segment were being lit up to facilitate sports activities at night. High-mast lights worth Rs 50 lakh have been installed at the Khad, Nagnoli and Beetan stadiums, while similar lights have been sanctioned for the Nangal Khurd stadium.

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He also inspected the construction site of a new bridge, estimated to cost Rs 37 crore, over the Swan river between Ghaluwal and Jhalera villages. It will be built parallel to the existing bridge, constructed in 1960 and will ease congestion on the old narrow bridge, which was damaged during the monsoon two years ago.