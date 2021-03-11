Solar power units installed at 66 buildings in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

Solar power systems have been installed in 66 government buildings across Shimla under the Smart City Mission and power bill of Rs 1.85 crore has been saved, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj here today.

He said there was a mission to promote solar power in the city. First, they had shortlisted government buildings across the town and then started the process to install systems through HIMURJA.

The minister said the first solar power system was installed in January 2019 in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). Till now, solar power systems had been installed on 66 buildings. The total capacity of the installed solar power systems is 2,500 Kwh. So far, 39.16 lakh Kwh power had been generated saving the power bill of Rs 1.85 crore.

The government printing press, HRTC workshop Taradevi, Directorate of Horticulture, hostels in HPU, HRTC old bus stand, DDU Zonal Hospital, District Courts, Chakkar, are a few offices which had saved more than Rs 3 lakh each on power bills.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always laid emphasis on green energy, especially solar energy, and they were inching towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment for smart city with green energy.

Solar power is the future of smart cities. There are so many projects where the main expenditure will be incurred on electricity bills. They have devised a plan to install a solar power system to link all such projects, especially lifts and escalators to it.

Officials had been asked to explore the possibility of an escalator in the ongoing construction of a foot overbridge at Sanjauli and HIMURJA would explore the possibility of installing a solar power plant. This would reduce the power expenditure and make the escalator more viable, he said.

