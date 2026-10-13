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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Solar scheme registration camp in Mandi from today

Solar scheme registration camp in Mandi from today

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Three-day ‘Seva Setu’ awareness and consumer registration camp to be held at the historic Seri Stage in Mandi. File
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The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Mandi Operational Circle, will organise a three-day ‘Seva Setu’ awareness and consumer registration camp at the historic Seri Stage in Mandi from October 13 to 15. The camp aims to promote the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and offer domestic consumers on-the-spot registration and comprehensive information on rooftop solar installations.

Deputy Chief Engineer, Mandi Operational Circle, Arun Sharma said the camp was being organised on the directions of the Chief Engineer (SP), Electricity Bhawan, Shimla. The initiative seeks to encourage households to adopt solar energy by providing technical guidance, financial information and registration assistance under one roof.

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Several assistance desks will be set up at the venue. At the registration desk, departmental technical assistants will help applicants complete online registration on the national portal of the scheme.

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Representatives of government-empanelled solar vendors will explain the installation process, suitable system capacity, costs, equipment warranties and net metering facilities. Consumers can also consult representatives of major banks on solar loans and eligibility requirements.

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