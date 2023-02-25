Soldier cremated with Army honours

Hamirpur, February 24
Naik Raj Kumar was cremated with state and Army honours at his native Salouni village, near here, today. He reportedly died at AIIMS, Rishikesh, yesterday. He was seriously injured in an accident while on duty at the Roorkee railway station in Uttarakhand on February 20 and was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. He was posted in 174 Engineering Territorial Army and was due to retire this year.
A pal of gloom descended on his native village as Raj Kumar’s body arrived there early this morning. A contingent of the Indian Army from Jalandhar Cantt arrived there and paid tribute to him. Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Barsar SDM Shashipal Sharma and police officers laid wreaths on behalf of the state government.
The MLA handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Raj Kumar’s wife and assured her of all possible help from the government. Hundreds of people thronged Salouni village to pay tribute to Raj Kumar.
