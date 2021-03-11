Soldier cremated with military honours

Mandi, April 22
Rajesh Kumar, an Indian Army soldier, was killed in a road accident in Kinnaur district yesterday. He was cremated with full military honours at his native place Bhunter in Kullu district today.
His family orignally belonged to Goharma village in Lahaul and Spiti district but had settled at Bhunter a long time ago.
According to official sources, a boulder fell from a hillside and hit the vehicle Rajesh was travelling in. He and the driver of the vehicle were seriously injured and he later died.
The body was brought to Bhunter in an Army vehicle and cremated with full military honours. Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda attended the funeral.
