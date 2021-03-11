Soldier cremated with state honours

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 1

Army soldier Rakesh Kumar (38), who died on duty in the Kargil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with state honours at his native Malhera village in Barsar subdivision near here today.

Rakesh Kumar was unwell and under treatment for the past few days but could not survive. He is survived by his wife and two school-going sons.

The body arrived at his home early this morning and was cremated in the presence of hundreds of people, who thronged the village to pay their tribute to the departed soul.

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, MLA, said that the government would be asked to provide relief to the family of Rakesh Kumar at the earliest. Officers of the administration also attended the cremation.