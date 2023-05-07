Soldier cremated with state honours

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 6

Paratrooper Pramod Negi, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector in an encounter with terrorists, was cremated with full state and military honours at his native place Shillai in Sirmaur district today.

Negi joined the Army in 2017 and was serving in the 9 Para Regiment. He was bestowed with a red cap due to his exemplary service in various operations and was deployed in the special task force. He is survived by a younger brother (also in the Army) and his parents. Ex-servicemen of Paonta Sahib and Shillai also mourned his untimely demise.

A large number of people turned up to pay their last respects to the brave soldier. His inconsolable parents spent anxious moments waiting for the body that arrived in the evening. Negi had talked to his parents only three days ago.

Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present on the occasion. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also mourned the loss of Paratrooper Pramod Negi’s life. He said the people would always remember the supreme sacrifice made for the motherland. He assured the kin of all possible help from the state government.